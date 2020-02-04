Retail therapy for paw-fect shoppers

The shopping centres management have taken the decision that from February 17, dogs will be allowed in all three of the town's shopping centres.

Until now, only guide and assistance dogs have been allowed inside the Pride Hill and Darwin centres.

To celebrate, one lucky dog and their owner will have the chance to help formally declare the centres ‘dog friendly’ at a small ceremony on the first morning.

The competition is being run on the Shrewsbury Shopping Centres social media channels. People simply need to tag the centres in photos of their pooches and pups. One paw-fect pooch and their owner will be invited to the opening ceremony, and others have the chance to win a personalised dog bowl and a gift card to spend at one of the centres’ stores.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said: “We’re delighted that, from February 17, the three shopping centres will be officially ‘dog friendly’ and we look forward to welcoming dogs and well-behaved owners into the centres.

“Please feel free to bring your dog into the centres when you visit. All we ask is that you follow our ‘code of petiquette’, and that you check with individual stores for their policy on allowing dogs in-store.”

To mark the centres becoming dog friendly, and to celebrate Valentine’s Day, people are also being invited to share some ‘puppy love’ with Guide Dogs UK and some of their trainee pups on February 14. To meet the team and have a cuddle with the pups, go to the Workshop Station on the Upper Level of Darwin Centre between 11am and 3pm.

Mr Lockwood added: “It’s the perfect opportunity to find out more about the work that Guide Dogs UK carry out, as well as our exciting plans to make the Darwin Centre more accessible, comfortable and enjoyable for all, with our renovated toilet facilities and brand new family room and Changing Places facility that are set to open later in the year.”