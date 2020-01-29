Menu

Man, 42, found dead in River Severn in Shrewsbury, inquest told

By Aimee Jones | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A man was found dead in the River Severn six days after going missing in Shrewsbury, an inquest heard.

Paul Morgan, 42, was reported missing by his family on September 23, 2019, after he failed to return home the previous evening.

His body was found by a team from West Mercia Search and Rescue on the afternoon of September 29.

The inquest at Shirehall heard Mr Morgan left his parents home in Shrewsbury on September 22 to watch a football match in the pub with his friends.

They watched the game at the Onslow Inn before getting a taxi to Belle Vue Tavern.

Mr Morgan then went to the Masonic Arms where he sent a text message to his mother telling her the football result.

Later that evening, CCTV captured him leaving the pub alone, and walking via Wyle Cop and Dogpole to behind St Mary's Church.

Despite extensive checks of the town's CCTV cameras, that was the last time Mr Morgan was seen.

Senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, John Ellery, said: "Mr Morgan was found in the River Severn in Shrewsbury. He was last seen alive at 1.12am six days earlier when he was walking towards the river's edge.

"There is no evidence that this was deliberate but we simply do not know how or when he entered the river. I record that Mr Morgan died in unknown circumstances."

The cause of death was given as immersion in water.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
