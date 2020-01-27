Paramedics called to medical emergency on bus in Shrewsbury

Emergency services were called to Castle Foregate, near the Royal Mail, shortly before 10.30am this morning.

The road was partially blocked while paramedics were in attendance and treated the man.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency and sent three ambulances and a paramedic officer.

"One patient, a man who was on the bus, suffered a medical emergency and received specialist trauma care on scene before he was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."