Future of Shrewsbury swimming pool to be discussed next month

Shropshire Council has been consulting on the future of the Quarry Pool for the past four years, with a potential move to base the pool out of town dropped.

Last February the authority unveiled plans to knock the current building down and replace it with a brand new building in the same place.

Sport England has been funding a feasibility study into the delivery of swimming in Shrewsbury and the optimum facilities mix required.

It is now due to be discussed by Shropshire Council's Cabinet on February 12.

However, the date is still subject the change, the council has said.

A building condition survey carried out at the Quarry Pool in November 2018 concluded that the building is effectively at the end of its serviceable life.

It is thought the redevelopment could take two or more years to complete.