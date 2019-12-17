New community space opens in village

Children from the Ark Nursey and Pontesbury Primary School put the finishing touches to the area by planting winter flowers before declaring the space – which will include benches and a pergola, along with edible plants and, flowers which attract bees, butterflies and other pollinators – open for the community.

Located on Hall Bank, at the new community building, The Pavillion, the Co-op and its contractors worked with the Parish Council and local gardening club to support the creation of the space, with further flower planting planned for the Spring.

Co-op relocated to the Hall Bank site at the end of November following the completion of a £1.8 million investment to create a new and improved larger food store to serve the community.

Philip Kenwright, construction manager, Co-op, said: “The Co-op is committed to making a difference, and giving back to our communities. We are delighted to have had the opportunity to work closely with both local groups and our contractors to turn this area into a space which can be enjoyed by the whole community. The completion of the work really does illustrate the power of co-operation and shows how by working together you can enhance spaces for the benefit of the community.”

Councillor Duncan Fletcher, from Pontesbury Parish Council and Yvonne Davies, from the Friends of Pontesbury Library, said: “We are confident that an outside space for the new community building will prove to be a real asset to the area, and we would really like to thank the Co-op and its contractors for all of its support. More planting will follow in Spring, and we believe it will create a calm, inspiring, outside space for local people using the building - something which ties in with the aim of this wonderful new community library and resource centre to promote the well-being of the local community.”

Mark Deacon, Co-op store manager, said: “We have had a great response to the launch of the new store – we aim to operate at the heart of local life, and make a difference locally. It is great to see the community space come to fruition, something that will benefit users of the resource centre and store for years to come – it is also a great way to mark the Co-op’s 175th anniversary year.”