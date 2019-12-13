General Election 2019: Future Fit is number one priority for Shrewsbury's Daniel Kawczynski

Daniel Kawczynski retained his seat by a convincing margin of 11,217 votes and has vowed that, having seen the finalisation of funding for the North West Relief Road, that he will now turn his attention to Future Fit.

He said: "It is going to be extremely important to work with the MPs of Ludlow and North Shropshire to keep the momentum behind Future Fit. That will be my priority.

"I want nothing to stand in the way of the investment that has been secured and this is so important.

"During my campaign people were talking to me about the situation involving the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and it was an element of my campaign.

"We have to demonstrate and show the electorate that they are the priority. More funding for the NHS needs to be secured and delivered with the Future Fit programme. I am going to be working very hard now and not let the 300 doctors who have worked so hard and secured this project down.

"I am humbled to be recalled to represent Shrewsbury for a fifth time and I am very conscious that my party has been given the majority that we have.

"It will now be full steam ahead to get Brexit done by January 31."