General Election 2019: Shrewsbury - Dramatic campaign in tactical target seat

Mr Kawczynski who has held the seat since 2005, was being challenged by Labour’s Julia Buckley in a campaign which has seen no little drama over the past six weeks.

The votes were still being counted in what looked to be a closely-fought election.

The constituency had been identified as a target for tactical voting by the pro-EU campaign group Best For Britain. At the start of the campaign, polling analyst Electoral Calculus identified Shrewsbury Atcham as the seat Labour would need to win to secure a majority of one.

The campaign got off to a dramatic start when, within days of the election being called, Labour deselected its long-standing prospective candidate Dr Laura Davies.

Dr Davies had contested the seat at the previous two general elections. A GP who had previously worked at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, she had clashed with the Labour leadership about its policy on the future of the county’s hospital services.

Dr Davies was replaced at short notice by Dr Buckley, a town councillor in Bridgnorth who had previously contested the Ludlow constituency.

Shrewsbury & Atcham has been something of a bellwether since it was formed in 1983. Solidly Conservative during the Thatcher and Major years, it was captured by Labour in the Blair landslide of 1997, and held in 2001. It was narrowly recaptured by Mr Kawczynski as Blair’s majority was slashed in 2005, but the Conservatives held it with comfortable majorities at the polls that followed.

Brexit has been a major theme during this year’s campaign, with Mr Kawczynski an outspoken supporter of Britain leaving the European Union.

The constituency voted 53-47 to leave the EU in 2016, but since then the pressure group People’s Vote has led a vocal campaign in the town calling for a second referendum.

Also contesting yesterday’s poll were Liberal Democrat Councillor Nat Green, Julian Dean who was standing for the Green Party, and 18-year-old independent candidate Hannah Locke.