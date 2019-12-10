Shrewsbury care home could be demolished and replaced with supported living flats

Plans have been lodged with Shropshire Council to knock down the current Kempsfield Residential Home in Primrose Drive in Shrewsbury and replace it with a new development.

The plans would see two residential buildings built, providing supported living accommodation.

One building would incorporate two flats, providing three bedrooms and four bedrooms of shared accommodation respectively.

Another building would provide 10 self-contained, one-bedroomed supported living flats.

The intention is to provide a more independent style of living, in-line with the Care Quality Commission’s current guidelines.

A statement made by Convery Prenty planning agents says: “These proposals are in the context of discussions with Shropshire Council regards the appropriateness of the replacement residential care accommodation proposals in this location at the southernly [sic] corner of Primrose Drive, Shrewsbury.

“The Care Quality Commission supported residential model has moved away from providing care in larger institutional homes to promoting independent living in self-contained units, giving the residents the confidence to live independently and providing on site support.

“It is considered that the type of residents using this facility would benefit greatly from taking more responsibility in their day-to-day life.

Advertising

“The existing residential care facility is two storey in height, buff brick built with an interlocking tile roof. The adjacent residential properties are also brick built (red and buff) with simple gables and a pitched roof. The majority of these properties are two storey in height but there are bungalows situated directly adjacent to the site on Primrose Drive.

“The proposal is for a familiar built form, and footprint, which will be sympathetic to the adjacent residential settlements; considering built form, rhythm, vernacular style, material palette and interpretation of the same.”

'Allows residents to take ownership of their own space'

It adds: “The proposals recognise the need to provide a mix of dwelling types to suit the needs of the individual residents, fundamental in providing the basis for a sustainable settlement.

Advertising

“All dwellings are accessible and allow residents to take ownership of their own space.

“The blocks are orientated to relate to the adjacent properties and provide a shared external garden area for all residents.

“The block types share the same material palette but offer varied features. Each block also provides an office space and ancillary facilities to accommodate two members of staff, as well as a small meeting room in Block B.”

The plans will be decided on in the coming weeks.

In October the care home was rated 'good' by the Care Quality Commission.