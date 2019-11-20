Shrewsbury sports area to close for 12 weeks for improvements

A new 3G pitch will be installed at Monkmoor Rec along with new fencing and lighting.

Shrewsbury Town Council is currently undertaking works to the football pitch to improve facilities for local residents.

The project to install the new synthetic football pitch, new fencing and lighting began on October 21.

Councillor Kevin Pardy, chairman of the town council’s Recreation and Leisure Committee, said: “I am pleased to see the works at Monkmoor Recreation Ground have now started after a lot of effort in putting plans together. This project forms part of the Town Council’s current capital programme over the course of 2019/2020 to improve a number of facilities around the town.

“The installation of the new LED flood lights will be more energy efficient and will help us to reduce both costs and our carbon footprint.”

The replacement flood lighting will be angled to achieve illumination of the pitch and will ensure that nearby properties are not subjected to direct glare from the LED units.

Councillor Pardy added: “With these improved facilities in the Monkmoor area, we hope that more people will use their local recreation ground as part of the local community amenities in the Monkmoor area of Shrewsbury.”

Stuart Farmer, projects officer for Shrewsbury Town Council, added: “As a well-used local facility, the old pitch surface had reached the end of its useful life and needed to be replaced.

“Whilst there will be some disruption to the facility during the works over the course of the 12-week project, the town council has taken the decision to amend the opening times to ensure the safety of both the site and local residents.

“We aim to keep disruption to a minimum and we will keep local residents up to date with developments.”

The site will be open from 7am until 7pm (or dusk, whichever is sooner).

Teams will be invited back and offered the time slot they had before the temporary closure.