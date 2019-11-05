Labour's Laura Davies deselected as Shrewsbury candidate

Dr Laura Davies was removed from the position as the party's candidate by the National Executive Committee (NEC) yesterday.

A candidate will now be announced in the coming days and will be selected from an all-woman shortlist.

The Shrewsbury & Atcham Labour Party had passed a vote of no-confidence in Dr Davies in June, although the NEC had not followed that by removing her from the position at the time.

A spokesman for the Shrewsbury & Atcham Labour Party said that members had issues with Dr Davies's "failure to work and engage with members".

Responded

The spokesman also said Dr Davies suggestion of building one new super hospital between Shrewsbury & Telford was at odds with party policy, which is for both Telford and Shrewsbury's hospitals to both retain their A&Es.

In a statement they said: "A majority of the local party had lost confidence in Laura Davies’s candidacy and the NEC has responded to this with their decision yesterday.

"Issues with her included her failure to work with and engage with members and her refusal to support our community’s campaign to retain 24-hour A&E hospitals in Shrewsbury & Telford.

"We need real change for our country, and look forward to campaigning with a unifying new candidate who will represent the people of Shrewsbury & Atcham and win this constituency for Labour.”