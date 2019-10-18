Pair banned for five years after trouble during Shrewsbury Town v Wolves match

Yesterday Neil Jones, 49, of Sundorne Road in Shrewsbury appeared at Telford Magistrates Court where he was given a five year football banning order after he was convicted of a section 4 public order offence.

The offence took place outside the Albion Vaults after the FA cup fixture between Shrewsbury Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 26.

See also:

Jones received a 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months and £735 fine for the public order offence.

Robert Jones, 47, of Monkmoor Road in Shrewsbury also received a five year football banning order at Telford Magistrates Court after he was convicted for battery after the fixture. He was fined £485.

A police investigation into the disorder has now seen eight people convicted and given football banning orders, meaning they cannot attend a football match and if they do they face arrest. The football banning orders range from between 3 to five years with a total of 32 years.