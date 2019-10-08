Shrewsbury care home welcomes singing teacher for lessons before contest

Louise Browning from ‘Learn to Sing with Maria Louise’ recently visited Sabrina House, in Longden Road, Shrewsbury, to start the residents off on the right note.

Sharon Aston, registered manager for Abbey Care Direct, said: “All the residents joined in. Research has proven that music of any kind can be beneficial to those people suffering from dementia.

“Sabrina House has always been keen to develop ways that assist the elderly and have a positive effect.”

The end of the six weeks will coincide with the latest fundraising activity at the care home.

Sabrina’s Got Talent will take place on November 20, where the residents will perform their own songs.

All funds raised will go towards the projector or ‘magic table’ the care home wishes to buy.

The sensory table helps people living with dementia by stimulating them to move more and interact socially.

The interactive games can break through apathy by stimulating physical and cognitive activity, as well as encouraging social interaction.

Three members of staff at the care home and its sister agency, Abbey Care Direct, also took the plunge in a sponsored skydive for the appeal.

Rebecca Willmott, Angela Clarke and Kay Barron

Kay Barron, Rebecca Willmott and Angela Clarke, who signed up for a tandem skydive at Tilstock Airfield, near Whitchurch, on September 13, raised a total of £1,200.