Signalling fault leads to rush hour train delays
Commuter trains between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton were delayed by up to 45 minutes this morning due to a signalling fault.
The fault was reported between Billbrook and Wolverhampton at just before 7.30am and Transport for Wales, Virgin Trains and West Midlands Railway services have been affected.
The service was expected to return to normal by 11am.
Replacement rail services were expected between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.
