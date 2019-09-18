Defectors must face by-election, says MP

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, said he would be campaigning for such a law if he is successful at the next election.

He sent a Twitter message to former Tory MP and universities minister Sam Gyimah, who defected to the Liberal Democrats at the weekend, saying it was disrespectful to both voters and party volunteers to change allegiance without a by-election.

"If you are going to kick your electorate in the teeth and betray the hard work and loyalty of local party members who were out in rain delivering your leaflets at least have the decency to hold a by-election to allow your voters a say," he wrote.

Mr Kawczynski said he was concerned about the growing number of MPs who switched party once elected, said he intended to argue for a private members bill on the matter.

He cited the case of his predecessor as Shrewsbury MP Paul Marsden. Mr Marsden was re-elected as the constituency's Labour MP at the 2001 General Election, but six months later defected to the Liberal Democrats. In 2005 he returned to the Labour benches, shortly before standing down as an MP.

He also highlighted the case of former Tory MP Heidi Allen, who has twice switched her allegiance.

Mr Kawczynski said it was understandable that some people changed their views over time, and added that sometimes political parties change their position in a way that MPs may find unacceptable.

But he said under such circumstances the MPs concerned should stand for re-election, to put their new policies to the test.

He said academic studies had shown that 98 per cent of people voted for political parties rather than individual candidates.

Mr Kawczynski also criticised the conduct of Luxembourg's prime minister Xavier Bettel for his handling of Monday's press conference to discuss Brexit.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to join Mr Bettel at the podium in front of a group of anti-Brexit protesters equipped with megaphones.

During his speech, Mr Bettel described Brexit as 'a nightmare'

But Mr Kawczynski said Mr Bettel's handling of the press conference only emphasised the need for Britain to leave the UK as soon as possible.

"The Luxembourg PM, representing a nation smaller than Birmingham, is admonishing and being disrespectful to a British PM for trying to fulfil will of British people," he said.

"We need to pull out of EU on October 31 without doubt.

"We fund the EU to the tune of billions every year. I'm not sure what Luxembourg’s contribution has been," he added.