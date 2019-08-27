Shropshire Archives opens doors to public

Visitors will go behind the scenes to learn how to use Shropshire Archives as well as seeing the archive stores where more than 5.5 miles (9km) of records are housed in environmentally-controlled conditions.

The stores hold local material from 12th Century charters right up to yesterday’s local newspaper. Records include items recently received into the archives, like 20th Century cartoons from a Shrewsbury business, diaries of a First World War trench map maker and cards used in an elegant 18th Century parlour game.

There will also be a chance to see the work of the conservation and reprographics sections of the Archives.

The event will take place on Tuesday, September 17, from 2pm to 3.30pm. Refreshments will be available. Booking is recommended.

Mary McKenzie, Shropshire Council’s Archives manager, said: “This is a great opportunity for you to see all aspects of our work, including a rare chance to see behind the scenes.

"A fascinating range of Shropshire documents will also be on display, and refreshments will be provided by the Friends of Shropshire Archives."