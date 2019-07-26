Shrewsbury welcomes Heart of England in Bloom judges

Starting at Shrewsbury’s iconic Flaxmill Maltings, the judges were taken on a tour of the town whilst assessing the town’s floral excellence against exacting criteria.

Shrewsbury Town Council is the driving force behind the town’s floral displays, and receives support from members of the Shrewsbury in Bloom committee, Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury BID and volunteers across the town.

The Town Council’s planting schemes were completed at the beginning of the month, and the town is starting to look more colourful with a vast array of hanging baskets, planters and floral beds. The award-winning Dingle gardens have more than 30,000 plants in the formal flowerbeds and were a highlight of the judges’ tour.

Town Clerk, Helen Ball said: “We always look forward to welcoming the Heart of England in Bloom judges to Shrewsbury and to showcase the fantastic work that everyone does to make the town look so wonderful. I am proud of the work our staff and volunteers have undertaken to ensure that the town is looking its best”.

“This year the town is entering the Small City category and we will be judged on the ‘three pillars of Bloom’ – horticultural excellence, environmental responsibility and community participation – and we hope that we have been able to demonstrate these criteria to the judges.”

Chairman of Shrewsbury in Bloom, Councillor Keith Roberts, added: “We’re proud to be in the Heart of England competition once again, and we are eager to display our wonderful town to the judges this week. With the varied weather we have experienced so far this summer, it is testament to the hard work undertaken by everyone that has ensured the town looks its best. I would like to thank everyone for their continued support to make Shrewsbury the great place it is.”

The results will be announced at an awards ceremony in September.