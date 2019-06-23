Cow stuck on the riverside

Shropshire firefighters had to go to the rescue of the frightened animal, stuck on the slope on the side of the fast flowing River Severn on land on the outskirts of Shrewsbury on Friday (21).

The alarm was raised at 3.37pm with plea for help to rescue the cow.

Four fire crews, including the Incident Support Unit, the Rescue Tender and the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Wellington.

Led by the specialist animal rescue crew from Wellington, the firefighters successfully rescued the cow in a three hour operation.