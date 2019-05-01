Menu

A5 closed after crash near Shrewsbury

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Part of the A5 at Nesscliffe, between Shrewsbury and Oswestry, was closed to traffic this afternoon after a single-vehicle accident.

Traffic travelling away from Shrewsbury was brought to a halt following the accident which took place just before lunchtime.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene which saw a small lorry in collision with the central reservation on the Nesscliffe, dual carriageway, bypass.

Traffic was diverted through Nesscliffe, along the old A5 from the Felton Butler roundabout, and rejoined the A5 at the Wolfshead roundabout.

Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
