Pair jailed for £36k mobile phone thefts in Shrewsbury

Christopher Taylor and Jordan Wheeldon drove from Manchester with two other men on January 12, and broke into Carphone Warehouse in Meole Brace retail park shortly before 9pm.

They made off before being stopped and located by police. The two other offenders are still at large.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday, Judge Anthony Lowe jailed the pair a for two and a half years each and said: "Whatever reason, and there are always reasons why people resort to this sort of crime.

"Debt or other reasons, but never the less you became party to this well planned burglary."

Prosecutor Robert Edwards said the foursome arrived at the shop at 8.50pm with a variety of tools and broke into an office at the back of the premises.

They stole mobile phones from a cabinet and made an unsuccessful attempt to break into another.

They were all wearing black and balaclavas, and made off in a White Audi car that was itself stolen, and had fake number plates.

A police helicopter was sent up to locate the car, and a stinger was deployed after it failed to stop.

Advertising

The men made off, with Wheeldon, 30, of Holden Drive, Swinton, Manchester, was discovered under decking in a garden, and Taylor, 33, of Ranelagh Road, Swinton, Manchester, found in a restaurant.

The car was searched and tools were found.

In total, 90 phones and 19 sim cards were stolen at a value of £36,039.

Brendan Reedy, for Wheeldon, said his client had one previous conviction and had a moment of crisis.

Advertising

He needed to repair his van and had split from his partner, and had given in to temptation to make some quick money.

Mr Reedy added he wasn't the brains behind the operation, and he had given full and frank admissions to police.

Haseeb Yousef, for Taylor, said his client pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

He had got involved due to desperation, and had racked up £12,000 worth of gambling debt that he tried to clear.

Judge Lowe added: "You are both in your 30s and if you are going to change your ways then that change is going to have to come sooner rather than later."