Missing girl's links to Shrewsbury

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace 15-year old Olivia Joel.

She was last seen shortly before 10.30pm on Saturda leaving the Jurys Inn hotel in Midsummer Boulevard and walking towards the direction of Milton Keynes railway station.

Olivia is 5ft 9ins, has black braided hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket with a fur-lined hood, a black top, a black skirt and black tights and had a rucksack with her.

Olivia has links to Shrewsbury, Maidenhead, Slough, Bristol and Bedfordshire. She also has links to Brixton, Tottenham, Islington, and Kensington and Chelsea in London.

Inspector Shay Harper, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing for the public to report any sightings of Olivia to police. If you see her, or someone matching her description, please get in touch and speak to officers. We are concerned for her as she is only 15 years old and has been missing overnight.”

Anyone with any information about Olivia’s whereabouts should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference URN 323 24/2