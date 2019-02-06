Woman suffers multiple injuries in crash with refuse lorry near Shrewsbury

Ambulance and fire crews and the air ambulance from Cosford were called to the scene of the accident which took place on the A488 near Minsterley at just after 8am.

One ambulance, a paramedic officer, two fire engines and the air ambulance attended and found that the woman had suffered a number of injuries which were not life threatening.

The woman was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance for treatment and the road was passable by 9.15am.