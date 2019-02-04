Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski stands by views on post war funding

Daniel Kawczynski, the Shrewsbury MP, saw more than 8,000 replies to a tweet he wrote about Britain's help to Europe in wartime and the 'Marshall Plan' put in place by the USA at the end of the war while more than 6,000 liked the tweet and 2,000 shared it.

Many questioned the MP's stance as the House of Commons wrestles with Brexit, but today, Mr Kawczynski, stood by what he said.

The tweet stated: "Britain helped to liberate half of Europe. She mortgaged herself up to eye balls in process. No Marshall Plan for us only for Germany. We gave up war reparations in 1990. We put £370 billion into EU since we joined. Watch the way ungrateful EU treats us now. We will remember.

After the furore the tweet generated Mr Kawczynski explained to the Shropshire Star: "There are many people in this country who want to white wash the sacrifice that Britain has made over generations for Europe. They say it is not appropriate to look at a country's history to understand her credentials."

"Those affiliated to Europe in this country hate any challenge to their point of view."

"The furore I can deal with."