Village's loss casts long shadows

From such a small village six are believed to have been from just two families.

Lay preacher Michael James carved the soldiers which are seen around the village, while inside floral arrangements with poppies decorate the church, and children have decorated the village hall gates with a mosaic of poppies.

Just one family seeing their son off to war were the Bebbs of Upper Shadymoor Farm, with a picture being taken of the family gathered under an oak tree at the farmstead to mark the occasion of their eldest son and brother, Serbert going off to fight.

Happily he returned, and his grandson still farms a neighbouring farm near Dorrington.

As with so many villages, Stapleton will hold a service of remembrance on Sunday, November 11, when respect and thanks will be paid at the foot of the memorial cross to the men who gave their lives and whose names were set in stone a century ago.