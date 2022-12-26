Notification Settings

Wellwisher turns secret Santa posting gifts through village letter boxes

By Sue AustinSt MartinsPublished:

A secret Santa has been bringing smiles to people's faces in a village near Oswestry.

The Miner's statue in St Martins

Vouchers have been dropping through doors of houses in St Martins, wishing the recipient a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

The specials gifts have overwhelmed those who have had them and they took to social media to say thank you.

As yet the identity of the secret Santa has not yet been revealed with the message attached to the voucher saying only, from a well wisher.

One recipient posted on facebook: "I honestly can't thank you enough! From the bottom of my heart I thank you ever so much, but unsure what I've done to deserve this? "

Another admitted to being in tears while another wrote: "This is to say thank you to the special person, who posted a very special card with an amazing voucher inside. I'm in shock that somebody would think of helping me. Our Christmas will now be even better thanks to you, I hope you have a very special Christmas and a wonderful 2023."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

