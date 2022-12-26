Wellwisher turns secret Santa posting gifts through village letter boxes

The Miner's statue in St Martins

Vouchers have been dropping through doors of houses in St Martins, wishing the recipient a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

The specials gifts have overwhelmed those who have had them and they took to social media to say thank you.

As yet the identity of the secret Santa has not yet been revealed with the message attached to the voucher saying only, from a well wisher.

One recipient posted on facebook: "I honestly can't thank you enough! From the bottom of my heart I thank you ever so much, but unsure what I've done to deserve this? "