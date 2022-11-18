School's outdoor classroom is supported by local business

The presentation at St Martins School by Robert, left, and Andrew Faulks

St Martins School near Oswestry was given a helping hand by local superstore, Stans, to build an impressive outdoor classroom.

Recently Head of School Sue Lovecy accepted a cheque for £5000 from Andrew and Robert Faulks , owners of Stan’s Superstore, who had pledged to cover the costs of the classroom.

Stan’s Superstore has a long tradition of supporting its local community.

The outdoor classroom for the school whichis used daily for students at break times and for outdoor teaching.

Among those taking advantage of the space are the art students who go outside for sketching.

Andy and Robert from Stan’s Superstore, said that, together with their Nisa ‘Making a Difference Locally’ fund they were pleased to make this donation.

Sue Lovecy said: "This is an incredibly generous donation that provided a great outdoor space that is used by the whole school.