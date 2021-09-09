Elderly man found 'murdered' in Shropshire village

Police in St Martins, where the man was found dead

The body of the pensioner was found at a house in St Martins, near Oswestry, on Wednesday.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody on Thursday morning, West Mercia Police said.

Detectives have reassured the community that the death is believed to be an isolated incident.

Police first went to the address on Overton Road on Wednesday morning.

Investigations continued throughout the day and a large team of forensic officers spent the afternoon in the village going in and out of a terraced house.

Local people would not speculate on the police activity.

A solitary police car remained at the scene on Thursday.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "The man sadly died on Wednesday and the cause of death is not yet known. However, the death is being treated as suspicious and police have launched an investigation.

"A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

"We would like to reassure the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident."