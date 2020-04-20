Menu

Wheelie bin fire in Morda

By Daniel Morris | Morda | News | Published:

A wheelie bin fire occurred in Oswestry in the early hours of this morning.

At 03.31am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the fire in Old Mapsis Way, Morda.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Oswestry.

The fire involved one domestic wheelie bin full of domestic rubbish. The fire was extinguished using one hose reel jet. Crews also used a thermal imaging camera to check the surrounding area.

