Elderly man died day after fall at care home

An inquest heard Edgar Ellis, 86, a retired tool maker, died at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on September 3.

The previous evening he had suffered a fall in his room at Brook House Residential Home in Morda.

Staff called an ambulance when his condition deteriorated, and he was taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with an acute subdural haematoma.

Senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, John Ellery, recorded a conclusion of accidental death.