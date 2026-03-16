Young Ollie 'okay' after being readmitted to hospital following return to UK

Jasmin Roberts posted an update on her son Ollie's condition on her social media account on Saturday - March 14.

Ollie and Jasmin, who were living in Gobowen, have only just returned from California where the youngster underwent a major operation which was not available in the UK.

The operation came after Jasmin led an incredible fundraising campaign raised £1.5m to pay for the surgery in the US.

Jasmin said that Ollie was "doing well" despite being readmitted with a chest infection, and she was hopeful he will be discharged soon.

Jasmin Roberts said Ollie was 'doing well' and she was hopeful he would be discharged soon. Picture: Jaz & Ollie Facebook

The pair only flew back from the US at the start of the month following surgery.

Writing on her social media account she said: "It’s been a bit of a tough week for us. Ollie has been back in hospital since Tuesday with a chest infection.

Ollie, with mum, Jasmin Roberts.

"The good news is he’s doing well and the team are really happy with him, so we’re hoping we’ll be discharged soon.

"I won’t go into loads of detail, but I’ll be honest being back in hospital so soon after landing back in the UK has been really hard mentally.

"Still, it’s where he needs to be right now and he’s being very well looked after."

Fittingly Jasmin signed off with a message for other mums, saying: "And to all the amazing mums out there, Happy Mother’s Day for tomorrow."