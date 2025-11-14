Ben Mounsey sprang into action after a car smashed into the front of a house off Chirk Road in Gobowen at around 10.20am on Tuesday (November 11).

The teenager, with the help of another woman, managed to get the stricken driver out of the crumpled vehicle as it burst into flames - before running to a nearby business to fetch a fire extinguisher.

As flames engulfed the vehicle, Ben, who has ambitions to join The Navy, used the extinguisher to put out the blaze, and prevent it spreading to the house with potentially catastrophic consequences.

The state of the car following the incident. Photo: Oswestry Fire Station

Speaking to the Shropshire Star Ben downplayed his actions, selflessly saying: "I couldn't just sit there and watch."