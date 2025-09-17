Running for a cause - Shropshire dad taking on marathon challenge to support students at specialist college

Dan Jones, a learning support assistant at Derwen College, is lacing up his running shoes for the Shrewsbury Half Marathon this month - marking a major milestone in his journey to the 2026 London Marathon in April next year.

Dan, from Baschurch, is taking on the iconic 26.2-mile race to raise cash for the Derwen College Charity, which funds valuable resources, enriching experiences, and additional activities for students at the specialist college in Gobowen.

You can support Dan's fundraising here

Training through the summer holidays has posed a challenge for the father of two, but Dan is back on track and has already raised more than £450 towards his £2,000 fundraising goal.

"Juggling training with kids and holidays has been a challenge, but being a parent is my number one job, so it has been worth it," he said.

Derwen College marathon runners Dan Jones (right) and Connor Barker

"Now my girls are back at school, and I return to my work routine, I’m focused and ready to train regularly with the Shrewsbury Half coming up. I’ve run up to 12 miles so far, so I am looking forward to my first half marathon distance, then pushing on up to longer runs back end of the year before settling on a training schedule for the full marathon in April."

Dan secured his place in the 2026 London Marathon through a Derwen College charity ballot. He will be running alongside fellow winner Connor Barker, whose sister Amy is a Performing Arts student at the college.

To reach his fundraising goal, Dan is planning a series of raffles, events, and sweepstakes, and is appealing to local businesses and the wider community for sponsorship or prize donations to support his efforts.

The learning support assistant added: "My motivation is to improve my own health and wellbeing, set goals, push myself, raise awareness and be a role model to our students.

"I’ve seen first-hand how Derwen College supports young people to reach their aspirations, which has really motivated me to raise money to support this amazing charity.”

Derwen College Events Coordinator, Meg Charman, said: "This is the first time Derwen College Charity has offered charity places for the London Marathon, and we’re proud to have two inspirational runners representing us. We’re grateful for their dedication in training and fundraising and hope the local community will get behind them too."

