Shropshire care home to build 25 bungalows to support residents with drug and alcohol dependencies

The owners of Hengoed Park Residential Home, first applied for permission to build 25 assisted living bungalows and a communal area within a "underutilised" courtyard and walled garden at the facility in March last year.

The residential home, on the outskirts of Gobowen, specialises in the care, support and rehabilitation of people with alcohol-related brain damage, neurocognitive disorders and other acquired brain injuries.

Hengoed Park is currently able to provide accommodation for up to 44 residents and, according to the application, is at full capacity "with long waiting lists".

"Designed for semi-independent living, the [new] units will provide accommodation for residents who require less intensive long-term care or are being rehabilitated to return to living within the wider community," the application stated.

But Shropshire Council determined the development would be "an excessive amount of development" that would "obscure" the view of the walled garden - which is a non-designated heritage asset.

Hengoed Park Residential Home. Photo: Bing

The council also determined the development would "fail to provide satisfactory living conditions for future occupiers" - with particular regard to outlook, internal living space and light.

Unhappy with the decision, the company launched an appeal with the Government Planning Inspectorate, which has now overruled the council and granted planning permission.

While the inspector determined the view of the wall would be reduced from within the garden, it was ruled that the effect from the outside would be "limited" - and the overall harm to be "moderate".

The inspector's report read: "This would amount to a considerable increase in accommodation available to support the needs of vulnerable people with drug and alcohol dependencies.

"The proposal would provide suitable, purpose-built accommodation to meet that particular need. Given the shortage of such accommodation, the public benefits of the proposal would be considerable."

The inspector also ruled the plans were "acceptable" in terms of the level of light and the outlook for future occupants.

The full plans are available to view on the council's planning portal, using reference number: 24/01210/FUL