Clothes 'accidentally' left on hob sparks fire alert

Ellesmere Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Ellesmere and Oswestry to Daywell Crescent in Gobowen, near Oswestry, at 10.21am on Friday.

Crews donned breathing kit and used a carbon dioxide extinguisher along with a hosereel jet to deal with what they called a small fire.

A positive pressure ventilation system was used to get rid of the smoke.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was a "small fire involving clothes accidentally left on electric hob".