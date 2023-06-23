Clothes 'accidentally' left on hob sparks fire alert

Clothes burst into flames when they were accidentally placed on an electric hob, say firefighters who were scrambled to the scene.

Ellesmere Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
Two fire appliances were mobilised from Ellesmere and Oswestry to Daywell Crescent in Gobowen, near Oswestry, at 10.21am on Friday.

Crews donned breathing kit and used a carbon dioxide extinguisher along with a hosereel jet to deal with what they called a small fire.

A positive pressure ventilation system was used to get rid of the smoke.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was a "small fire involving clothes accidentally left on electric hob".

The fire service stop message was received at fire control at 10.51am.

