Council agrees 'priority assistance' for tenants facing homes demolition

The move was agreed by Shropshire Council's cabinet

Shropshire Council said its cabinet had voted – in a secret session – to give 'priority status' on the housing register to four tenants at the independent living community in Fairfield Close, Gobowen.

The homes are part of the council's housing stock, which is managed by Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing (STAR Housing).

In a statement Shropshire Council said it had approved the demolition of 24 homes, garages and one communal room on the development, after a review in 2020 "identified concerns over the accommodation, including the suitability of some of the homes, car parking, low demand and letting issues".

Planning permission has already been approved for the site to be redeveloped, and will provide "high quality affordable homes for local people and key workers," according to the authority.

A statement from the council said that four tenants remained at the site – although the majority have left.

It said: "Over the past two years the majority of the residents of Fairfield Close have found alternative homes, and STAR Housing will continue to work with those who are yet to find suitable alternative accommodation.

"Shropshire Council’s Cabinet has now agreed for them to be given priority status on the council’s housing register."

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, added: "It is our priority to ensure there is a suitable mix of housing that is both affordable and accessible to all our residents.

"The homes at Fairfield Close were being met with low demand and were not efficient by today’s standards, so I am pleased we are now able to get on with a project to redevelop the area with new, energy efficient homes that will meet demand in line with our desire to provide high quality homes for local people and key workers.

"STAR Housing has an officer dedicated to helping the four remaining tenants find alternative accommodation, and they will be further supported by being listed as priorities on Shropshire Council’s housing register."