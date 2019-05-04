Business as usual at Oswestry care home

It was revealed on Monday that one of Britain's largest care home groups, Four Seasons Health Care (FSHC), had gone into administration.

Two of the holding companies behind the firm appointed administrators after struggling to repay their debts.

Meadowbrook Care Home in Gobowen is just one of the 322 homes owned by the company and is the only one in Shropshire.

Shropshire Council said it is working hard to minimise the impact on residents.

Councillor Dean Carroll, cabinet member for adult social care, said: "Following news reports regarding the potential administration of Four Seasons Health Care, Shropshire Council Adult social care is working closely with ADASS, CQC and the local branch of Four Seasons to understand the potential impact of this announcement for Shropshire residents.

"Correspondence has been sent from FSHC to residents and their families assuring them that this will mean no changes care services and no changes to jobs or employment and that no unscheduled closures are expected as a result of the sales process being launched. In Shropshire, FSHC have one care home which currently supports 22 Shropshire residents as well as residents from other counties."

He said FSHC has assured the council that all homes will be run as normal by the existing leadership teams and that the group has entered into a funding agreement during the independent sales process period.

Councillor Carroll added: "Shropshire Council Adult Social Care will continue to closely monitor the situation and will take any actions necessary to ensure the safety and continuity of care for our residents if the situation changes."