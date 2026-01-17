The fire happened at Wood Lane Quarry shortly after 8am.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 8.16am on Saturday, January 17, 2026, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Ellesmere.

“Fire involving one small biomass incinerator. Fuel being removed and dampened down.”

Four fire engines were sent to the scene from Baschurch, Ellesmere, Wem and Whitchurch, with an operations officer also in attendance.

Crews used a hose reel jet, a covering jet, breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the incident.