Keep out of the water warning issued as algae spotted in The Mere at Ellesmere

The recent Shropshire Triathlon had to cut the event at the Mere into a duathlon with competitors doing a run -bike-run instead of swim-bike-run.
⚠️ SAFETY ADVICE ⚠️— Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) September 12, 2023
Algae is affecting The Mere at Ellesmere
It can kill pets and livestock and cause illness in humans
Please stay safe and keep out of the water