Keep out of the water warning issued as algae spotted in The Mere at Ellesmere

Visitors are being advised not to take a dip in the Mere at Ellesmere or let their pets go in or drink the water

In a warning on social media the council says: "Algae is affecting The Mere at Ellesmere

"It can kill pets and livestock and cause illness in humans.

"Please stay safe and keep out of the water."

The recent Shropshire Triathlon had to cut the event at the Mere into a duathlon with competitors doing a run -bike-run instead of swim-bike-run.