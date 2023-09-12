Keep out of the water warning issued as algae spotted in The Mere at Ellesmere

By David TooleyEllesmerePublished: Last Updated:

Algae is affecting The Mere at Ellesmere and Shropshire Council has advised people to keep out of the water.

Visitors are being advised not to take a dip in the Mere at Ellesmere or let their pets go in or drink the water
Visitors are being advised not to take a dip in the Mere at Ellesmere or let their pets go in or drink the water

The council's safety advice warns that algae can kill pets and livestock and cause illness in humans.

In a warning on social media the council says: "Algae is affecting The Mere at Ellesmere

"It can kill pets and livestock and cause illness in humans.

"Please stay safe and keep out of the water."

The recent Shropshire Triathlon had to cut the event at the Mere into a duathlon with competitors doing a run -bike-run instead of swim-bike-run.

Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Environment
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News