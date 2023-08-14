Road to be shut 'for several hours' after telegraph pole comes down at junction

Police say a road will be closed for "several hours" after a telegraph pole came down.

The road is the A528 between Ellesmere and Overton and police said the incident had taken place at Overton Cross – at the junction for the B5069.

Emergency services have attended and are dealing with the situation – but people are warned to seek alternative routes.

A tweet from North Wales Police said: "A528 closed between Overton and Ellesmere, telegraph pole has come down in the road, emergency services currently at scene dealing.

"Road will be closed for several hours. Location is near the Overton Cross, junction for the B5069."

