Charity fundraiser could become annual event

Ismay at the charity event

Ismay Evans, who runs a shop in the town’s High Street, raised more than £2,200 to provide help and support for women affected by breast cancer – a disease from which she has made a good recovery following a mastectomy last year.

About 200 people packed Ellesmere Town Hall for the summer shopping event which featured 20 craft stalls and a special display offering advice and information about the disease.

It was the second successive year that Ismay has organised the event in aid of the charity Breast Cancer Now.

“The turnout was amazing,” she said. “I can’t thank people enough for all the support I’ve had – from the people who bought tickets, and the small team of volunteers who gave me so much help, to the stall-holders who offered such a range of lovely things to buy, and also other local businesses who donated vouchers and other prizes for the raffle. In total, we had more than seventy prizes for the draw, thanks to the kindness and generosity of so many people. I also want to thank Ellesmere Rotary Club who gave me a cheque for £100.”

“Some stall-holders have already asked if they can come back next year, so it looks like it’s going to be an annual event and I’ll soon have get busy and start making arrangements”