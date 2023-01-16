Entries open for popular fun regatta this summer

Last year's ladies winners, Whittington Warriors

Regatta Committee Chair, Geoff Corfield said that planning was progressing well for the popular event in the town’s calendar.

"People can expect a day full of excellent competition with accompanying attractions for all the family on the adjacent Cremorne Gardens," he said.

There will be four classes, family, open, ladies and junior with the new family class for teams of four adults and four children.

Entries should be made to Geoff, who can be contacted on 01939 270313.

The main beneficiaries of the 2023 event will be two charities with strong local links.

"The first is Flamingo Lounge, which has organised a number of events at The Comrades Club in Ellesmere. It provides fun, inclusive events for people with learning disabilities, those living with neurodiverse condition, and their carers to take part in night life culture and economy, as party goers, performers and producers. The organisation is disability-led and provides live events locally, and outreach opportunities such as mobile discos or DJ and Event workshops, all to fulfil their aims and values of social inclusion.

The second is Our Space, in Trimpley Street, Ellesmere, which is run by the charity Bethpage. In addition to housing the Ellesmere Library, at Our Space Bethpage offer support to and activities for the elderly and those with learning disabilities.

"Over the years Our Space has provided an invaluable venue for many local activities that could not have taken place without it."