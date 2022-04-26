Notification Settings

George and the dragon do battle to entertain crowds on Shropshire ale trail

By Sue Austin

Visitors to Ellesmere on a real ale trail were treated to free entertainment in the form of a play featuring George and the Dragon.

George, played by Pete Cartlidge, and the dragon, played by Mike Ford
The White Hart in Ellesmere was one of the stopping off hostelries on the North Shropshire Real Ale Trail, with coaches arriving throughout the day on their tour of venues.

The passengers enjoyed not only quality beer, but also street theatre from the community arts group, Fizzgigs.

The actors put on five performances of their play, with the dragon carrying off a damsel, and St George going to her rescue.

Mirjana Garland, Fizzgigs’ chairperson, said: "We were aware that Saturday was St George’s Day and in distant times Ellesmere was in the firing line for attacks from the Welsh. So what better than to bring out a Welsh dragon and a brave English knight?"

The piece of street theatre took place at the back of the White Hart, the oldest one in the county.

Bob Richards, who played the damsel, said enthusiastic on-lookers got involved in the fun while Fizzgigs member, Ian Andrew, said the day had beer and silliness, both in ample amounts.

Peter Cartlidge played the knight and Mike Ford the dragon. Details of all Fizzgigs activities can be found at fizzgigs.co.uk.

