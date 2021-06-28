Mural paints just part of town's market charter story

Karl Hewitt of Noo Designs is in the process of creating a huge mural at the Old Market in Ellesmere Karl Hewitt

Its market charter was granted on July 6, 1221 and traders have been setting up their stalls in the town ever since.

A street market, music and a pageant will be held to celebrate the historic anniversary on July 10.

And inside the market hall a more permanent commemoration is taking shape alongside a major improvement programme which includes lighting, heating and kitchen updates.

Artist, Karl Hewitt of Noo Designs, is painting an enormous mural on one of the walls of the building in Scotland Street.

It has been commissioned by All About Ellesmere, the community interest company that took over the running of the market from Shropshire Council in 2013, and complements an earlier mural painted in the 1990s.

Lincoln McMullan from All About Ellesmere said that the market was an important asset to Ellesmere.

It opens on Tuesday mornings and as well as a wide variety of stalls has a cafe run by the Royal British Legion.

During the 800-year anniversary celebrations, traders will hold a lucky dip event when lucky winners will will a voucher to spend on one of the stalls.

The mural depicts the time of the granting of the charter and local landmarks with the mere at it's centre and will be finished in time for the charter celebrations on July 10.

On that day there will be an street market as well as the indoor market, with traders dressed in period costume.