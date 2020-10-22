Harmless Halloween fund from scarecrows

Charlie Griffiths 9 and Lennon Debicki 9 of Ellesmere Primary School with one of the scarecrows This scarecrow loves the great outdoors. This excellent scarecrow loves Hallowe'en.

The town's primary school has organised a Scarecrow Festival to help raise money for play equipment, but also to provide alternative Halloween fun.

More than 75 people, including about 20 businesses have already joined in the fun, pledging to put a scarecrow up for the last week in October.

They can choose one of two themes, Halloween or Harvest.

Tammy Griffiths from Ellesmere Primary School said there had been a tremendous response and she would love to see the town reach 100 scarecrows.

She said the PTA had come up with the idea of being able to enjoy Halloween in a safe way with no trick or treating.

"It is a bit of fun for the children and families - so no scary scarecrows please."