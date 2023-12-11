Hollywood star praised for intervening after footballer's wife's 'inoperable' brain tumour shock

It has emerged that Reynolds paid for a second opinion from a top neurosurgeon on Laura Forde's condition which was discovered only weeks after she gave birth to their first child midway through last season.

Laura is the wife of Wrexham player and Irish full back Anthony Forde, who played for Wolves and Walsall before signing for the North Wales club.

The Mail on Sunday has reported that the move helped end her 'nightmare' which reportedly involved her planning her own funeral and not seeing her newborn grow up.

The MoS has reported that following Reynolds' intervention the couple received a second opinion from a top New York neurologist and Laura underwent a biopsy, which detailed that it was a benign brain tumour, "much less fatal" than the first verdict.

It is reported that Ryan Reynolds intervened when he heard why one of Wrexham's players was out of the team

Now Laura has explained to The Sunday Times how her 'living nightmare' took control of her life in the immediacy of giving birth.

She told the paper: "'The neurologist told us it was inoperable and you have a timeline,' she said. 'We said then we didn't want to know how long. Paddy was four weeks old and I am being told basically that I may not see my son turn a year old.'

'No word of a lie, I was planning my funeral as I was doing those night feeds. I was crying silently. It was a really low time. A living nightmare."