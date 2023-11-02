Increasing concerns for man missing for 10 days - police

The last confirmed sighting of Matthew Williams was in the Cristionydd area of Penycae, near Chirk, north of Oswestry, on Monday, October 23, at around 1pm.

A spokesperson for Wrexham Rural policing team said; "We have growing concerns for Matthew Williams, who has now been missing for 10 days.

"We believe he is still in the area of Penycae."

Matthew is described to be around 5ft8inch tall, with short brown hair and of a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a blue coat with a hooded jumper and carrying two navy blue rucksack bags. One contained a mustard blanket, and the other small items of clothes.

Sergeant Sophie Ho said: “We are becoming increasingly worried about Matthew, who has not been seen now for 10 days.

“We are urging anyone who might have seen him, or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage in the Cristionydd and surrounding areas that might have captured him on camera to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information about his whereabouts that could help with our enquiries is asked to contact us as a matter of urgency on 101, or via the website, using the reference number 46624.”