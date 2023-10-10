Can you spare time to help keep hospital garden's looking stunning

Ken Skates with members of Chirk Hospital League of Friends

The Circle of Friends of Chirk Hospital has raised huge sums since 2010 and recently funded the refurbishment of the hospital’s grounds, as well as the creation of an outdoor Dementia Area.

It is now seeking new volunteers.

Chair of the group, Jackie Allen said: “Chirk Hospital Circle of Friends is looking for volunteers to help maintain the gardens. We would like them to take ownership of one of the beds, weeding and replanting if and when necessary. It would be fantastic to hear from anyone who wants to help us make the grounds of the hospital a welcoming sight for visitors and patients.

“Please contact me on 01691 772265, or Barbara Humphries on 01691 777545.”

The Friends welcomed local Member of the Senedd Ken Skates to the hospital recently to show him the impressive new gardens and update him about the work so far this year.