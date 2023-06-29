Charity cricket match raises more than £1000

The Chirk and Metronomes teams together.

The match, which was organised by the Wrexham-based charity, Your Space, took place at Chirk Cricket Club against The Metronomes – a travelling cricket squad which also raises money for autism charities.

The T20 match took place on Sunday with Chirk winning an entertaining contest, after wracking up 165 for one – with five retired not-outs – before the visitors hit 124 for eight in their chase.

The match was organised by Your Space’s fundraiser and life-long cricket fan Andrew Edwards, who is also on the spectrum himself, in liaison with Michael Coleman of The Metronomes.

He said they had been thrilled to welcome the visitors, with £1,033 raised so far.

He said: “I came up with this idea of a match for Your Space in around June 2022.

"I thought that it would be a good idea to mix two of my big passions in life, which are cricket and autism awareness/acceptance.

"I then approached Michael to ask if The Metronomes could travel to Chirk Cricket Club, who I have personally been involved with since 2018, to play a match in aid of Your Space.

"Founded in 2022, The Metronomes are a travelling charity Cricket team, who fundraise for autism. The club was founded by husband and wife Michael and Bex Coleman from Northumberland, who have children on the autism spectrum.

"The squad that travelled came from literally all over the United Kingdom to show their support for a cause that we are all passionate about.”

The match was sponsored by Anise Wrexham, Allington Hughes, and Caffi Wylfa Chirk, while the match ball sponsors were Daulby Read, the Disability Cricket Podcast, Owens Cricket, Blades Gents Barbers Wrexham, and Jamie Ward Traditional Family Butchers.

An online donation page run by The Metronomes for Your Space is available at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/themetronomes-ccchirk.

There is also an Online Cricket Memorabilia Auction with an impressive array of signed items from stars past and present including current England captain Ben Stokes, Andrew Flintoff, James Anderson and more.