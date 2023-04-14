Notification Settings

Police investigating sexual assault in village want to speak to this person

By David TooleyChirkPublished: Last Updated:

Police have issued pictures of a person they want to speak to following a report that a man had been sexually assaulted.

Picture: North Wales Police

Officers received a report that a man had been sexually assaulted in the Penycae area, near to Penycae Football Club in the village north of Oswestry.

A spokesman for the policing team in the Wrexham Rural District said: "We are hoping to speak to the person in the image below who may be able to help with our investigation into a sexual assault."

A report of the assault was made on Wednesday, February 22.

Now officers believe the person pictured could have information that may assist with the investigation.

A police spokesman added that anyone who recognises the person in the photo should get in touch with officers using the following link: https://orlo.uk/HxxFA

Alternatively, you can contact officers via the live chat facility on the North Wales Police website, or by calling 101 quoting reference 22000744872.

Chirk
Oswestry
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

