Police investigating sexual assault in village want to speak to this person

Officers received a report that a man had been sexually assaulted in the Penycae area, near to Penycae Football Club in the village north of Oswestry.
A spokesman for the policing team in the Wrexham Rural District said: "We are hoping to speak to the person in the image below who may be able to help with our investigation into a sexual assault."
A report of the assault was made on Wednesday, February 22.
Now officers believe the person pictured could have information that may assist with the investigation.
A police spokesman added that anyone who recognises the person in the photo should get in touch with officers using the following link: https://orlo.uk/HxxFA
Alternatively, you can contact officers via the live chat facility on the North Wales Police website, or by calling 101 quoting reference 22000744872.