Police hail success of anti-drugs crackdown in Welsh village north of Oswestry

Picture: North Wales Police

Officers say they managed to disrupt a number of people and stop those who cause harm in the area during their operation in Penycae, near Chirk, this week.

Police chiefs with the Wrexham Rural police team said they would not hesitate to use drones and covert operations to clamp down on drugs.

North Wales Police say it had been a proactive operation designed to target drug supply and drug use and was conducted around Penycae. The operation, which was also focused on antisocial behaviour and criminal damage incidents, saw officers deployed on foot patrol in both plain clothes and hi-vis clothing.

Fellow Wrexham Rural officers assisted in patrol cars as part of this targeted work, prompted by a recent increase in local reports of such incidents.

Alleys around Ffordd Llanerch and the old railway line going towards Bonc Wen were targeted, with a number of people stopped by officers.

They say one stop included an individual riding an electric scooter, which was subsequently seized as he was driving with no insurance.

Inspector Matt Subacchi said: “The operation was a real success. We managed to disrupt a number of persons and stop those who cause harm in the area.

“I would like to thank the local community because without their assistance we would not have been able to target this specific area.

“Going forward we will be using this same operation in other areas of the district.

“I will not tolerate drug dealing in any area, but in particular those areas where people live.

“Penycae Community Council have invested time, money and effort in improving its area, in particular the old Railway Line.

“I will use tactics, which includes covert elements and the use of drones, to catch those who deal in illegal substances or leave drug paraphernalia on the ground.