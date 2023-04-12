New High Sheriff pledges to help rural areas and champion the work of volunteers

The new High Sheriff of Clwyd, Mrs Kate Hill-Trevor of Brynkinalt Estate, Chirk, Under Sheriff, Mrs Sarah Noton and outgoing High Sheriff, Ms Zoe Henderson. Helen Baley Photography

Mrs Hill-Trevor takes over the role from outgoing High Sheriff, Zoe Henderson from Ruthin and says voluntary work and supporting rural project will be among her priorities.

She is one of 55 High Sheriffs in England and Wales appointed by His Majesty King Charles III to represent the Sovereign in matters of law and order in their ceremonial county. They are the first to be appointed by the new King.

“As the role of High Sheriff has evolved and adapted to keep its relevance in today’s society, supporting, promoting and encouraging the voluntary sector has become a large part of the position, particularly those charities involved with crime reduction and social cohesion,” she said.

“I want to start my Shrieval year by talking to and understanding the work of the four County Voluntary Councils which provide advice and information to the county’s dynamic voluntary sector, and I hope to visit as many local charities as possible to meet people giving their time to make a difference.”

“With the majority of Clwyd’s population living in towns and cities, the urban/rural divide becomes ever greater. As a dairy and beef farmer myself, I am only too aware of the issues facing farmers and rural communities. I look forward to helping their voices be heard in an increasingly urban world. I also hope to learn more about rural projects across the county providing mental health support and tackling poverty and isolation.”

She will also be supporting the work of youth crime prevention charity National Crimebeat. The National Garden Scheme Open Day events at Brynkinalt on June 4 and September 14 will raise money for Crimebeat North Wales from the sale of afternoon teas.

The formal Declaration of Office took place at Brynkinalt earlier this month.

In keeping with tradition, two young Voluntary Police Cadets from the Wrexham Unit, 15 year-old Brooke Blake-Haines and Steffan Lea, were appointed as High Sheriff Cadets and took an Oath of Service as VCPs to assist Mrs Hill-Trevor in her Shrieval year.

The proceedings, steeped in the language and tradition of the ancient office of High Sheriff, included Mrs Hill-Trevor’s solemn Declaration of Office to faithfully serve the Crown, support the judiciary and preserve the King’s rights and all that belongs to the crown in the county.

The role is a voluntary one. High Sheriffs receive no remuneration, nor do any expenses fall on the public purse.